CIBN honours Parallex Bank chair

Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Adeola Phillips, chairman of the Board of Directors of Parallex bank has been honoured with the distinguished title of Honorary Senior Member by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria at its 2024 fellowship investiture.

The inauguration brought together esteemed leaders, dignitaries, and professionals across the banking and financial sectors to recognise and celebrate exemplary contributions to the industry.

The event highlighted the accomplishments of Phillips and other honorees who had shown exceptional dedication to advancing Nigeria’s banking and financial sectors.

A graduate of the University of Lagos with an MBBS, Phillips brings a wealth of experience and strategic expertise, including C-level management in operational planning, branding, innovation, and crisis management, to her role as chairman of Parallex Bank.

Read also: Court discharges, acquits ex-CJN Walter Onnoghen, unfreezes bank account

Alongside Phillips, other notable awardees included the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, industry leaders and pioneers recognised for their impactful works.

The 2024 Fellowship Investiture celebrated the excellence and leadership that define Nigeria’s banking industry.

The investiture ceremony, chaired by the founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, Stella Chinyelu Okoli, featured special guests including the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and the President of the Nigerian Economic Society, Adeola Adenikiju, who delivered the keynote address.

Share