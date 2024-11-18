Chukwuemeka Mgbenu recognised as global tech hero

Chukwuemeka Mgbenu has been recognised as the 135th Global Tech Hero and the 25th certified professional in the product category. As a Senior Product Manager at Sumsub, his journey epitomises dedication, innovation, and impact in the tech industry.

With a career in organisations like Revolut, Binance, Carbon, and Investment One Financial Services Limited, Chukwuemeka has revolutionised financial technology and compliance.

At Sumsub, he leads efforts to build secure digital financial systems, combat fraud, and enhance efficiency. His contributions at Binance, including scaling Cashlink to process millions of weekly transactions, have set industry standards.

Mgbenu’s work at Carbon also stands out, where he championed financial inclusion by improving credit accessibility for underbanked communities. His strategic leadership continues bridging fintech gaps, making services safer and more inclusive.

Industry leaders praise his transformative leadership. A former Binance collaborator, Chris Okafor described him as “a rare blend of technical expertise and business acumen.” Livinus Igbaji Oga-Ifu, who worked with him at Bundle, highlighted his role in making the cryptocurrency platform the leading exchange in Africa.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mgbenu’s nonprofit initiative, PMHelp, has empowered over 500 aspiring product managers with free training and mentorship. This philanthropic endeavor reflects his commitment to democratizing knowledge and fostering the next generation of tech leaders.

Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, commended his induction, stating, “Mgbenu’s recognition as a Global Tech Hero celebrates impactful leadership and transformative contributions to society.”

Mgbenu’s induction is a testament to his vision and dedication, marking him as a leader shaping the future of technology. His achievements inspire innovation, collaboration, and growth across the global tech ecosystem.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

