Christmas: Wema Bank unveils rewards for customers

Wema Bank has announced the launch of its Christmas campaign tagged Wema 12 Days of Christmas. The campaign is running from December 14 to 25, 2024, with exciting rewards.

According to the management, the initiative is designed to appreciate both new and existing customers of the bank. They noted that the lender aims to celebrate the festive season by providing opportunities for customers to win prizes such as gadgets, home appliances, kitchen utensils, shopping vouchers, airtime, data, special dinner treats, and much more.

Giving further insight, Moruf Oseni, managing director/CEO, Wema Bank, said: “The Wema 12 Days of Christmas campaign is the bank’s way of spreading the magic of the season while giving back to customers who have supported the bank throughout the year.

“At Wema Bank, we value and appreciate our customers’ loyalty. This season, we are spreading love and giving back. We want to make the holiday season more memorable for our customers. I urge all existing and potential customers of the bank to participate in any of the above options to win incredible prizes that they can use to celebrate the season.”

