Christianah Idowu: Ayomide Adeleye now in custody, investigation ongoing – Lagos police

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said 23-year-old Ayomide Adeleye, who is the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder of an undergraduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Christianah Idowu, is now in its custody.

This was disclosed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a post via X.

The PPRO said that the 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army handed over the suspect to the command around 2 pm on Thursday.

“23-year-old Ayomide Adeleye has been handed over to @LagosPoliceNG by 9 Brigade @HQNigerianArmy.

“The handover took place today, September 5, 2024, at about 1400hrs.

He added that “Investigation is ongoing.”

Christianah was reported to have been kidnapped between Ikorodu and Yaba in Lagos State and said to have been murdered by Ayomide.

Christiana had left home in Itaoluwo area of Ikorodu heading to the University of Lagos where she was observing her industrial training before she was kidnapped.

The suspect who double as the kidnapper later reached out to the family through her telephone requesting for a ransom of N3m before she could be released but that after pleading by the family, the suspect accepted that a sum of N350,000 be paid to a certain account, which the family paid.

However, Christianah was not released despite the payment.

A tweet by an X user named @letter_to_jack said that intelligence operatives were able to discover the location of the abductor through the BVN and account details used in collecting ransom from the family.

“Investigation by intelligence operatives began on the 26th to unravel details of the account number.

“By the 29th, intelligence operatives had confirmation from the bank that the BVN linked to the masked Betting account allegedly belonged to the account owner (name withheld for now) who also operates the Wema Bank (account no withheld for now)

“Further investigation revealed that he was able to withdraw the sum of N100,000 from the betting account before agents got the betting company to lock the account.

“Armed by this information, operatives began an investigation into the suspect whom they observed to have a mutual relationship with Christiannah Idowu, especially judging by Instagram posts as they both commented on each other’s pages.

“With all this information at hand, the operatives began to track down his cell phone activities and text messages. The cell phone tracking led them to his parent’s house, somewhere in Ikorodu.”