Chinese firm to invest $50m in tin mining, processing in Nasarawa

Nizhong Mining Company, one of the renowned Chinese firms in the mining sector, has shown interest to invest $50 million in tin mining and processing in Agwada Community of Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He-Ruchui, the Chairman of the company states this when he led management of the firm on a courtesy visit to the State governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia, Nasarawa State Capital..

He-Ruchui told Governor Sule that Nizhong Mining would explore and be involved in the exploitation of other solid minerals such as Lithium in the Agwada Area.

He added they had secured Cadastral Licence as well as Consent Letter from the Federal Government and the Host Community to that effect.

The company’s chairman then announced the donation of 1,200 bags of rice to the State Government for onward distribution to members of the Host Community.

He stated that, the company was ready to roll out different Social Corperate Responsibility (CSR) programmes in education and to provide healthcare facilities, as well as other services that have direct benefits to the people.

Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule, however, thanked the management of Nizhong Mining Company for the visit and for informing him about their investment plans and Corperate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The governor advised the company’s management to seek audience with the State Commissioner of Environment and National Resources to work out necessary modalities that would make their mining processes easy in conformity with extant laws of the land.

He assured them that in as much as they would work according to the State Government stipulations on CSR and land reclamation policies, they would not have problem doing business in the State.

The governor lauded the company for the donation of 1,200 bags of rice and assured them that soon the State Government would be distributing rice across the State, saying that the rice they donated would be taking to the catchment villages around the mining site in Agwada, so that, the communities would feel their presence positively.