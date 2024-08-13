NIS partners Nasarawa to fish out expatriates behind illegal mining

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has sought a partnership with the Nasarawa State Government as part of measures to check the activities of expatriates illegally mining solid minerals such as lithium, gold, kaolin, columbite, gypsum, marble, among others, in the State.

Ubale Sekure, Controller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nasarawa State, who led a delegation on a visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House in Lafia, assured of his readiness to fish out foreigners involved in illegal mining activities in the State.

“Your Excellency, here with me are very Senior Immigration Officers, my management team to pay a visit to you and members of your cabinet. We thank you so much for your tireless support to the Nigerian Immigration Service Nasarawa State command,” Sekure said.

The Controller, who reiterated the Nigeria Immigration Service’s resolve towards fostering collaborative initiatives with the State Government, assured of the Service support to the State at all times.

“We will not relent in our efforts in checkmating all foreigners involved in criminal activities in the state. We are going after them, to fish them out and if possible, repatriate them, that is our duty here.

“When it comes to expertriates working in Nasarawa State, we are going to mobilize our boys, send them to the field to check the activities of all the expatriates in the State. More especially those working with mining companies because, some are mining illegally from our intelligent reports.

“So, we are going to send our strong trained team of officers on surveillance, collect their documents, screen them, then verify those who are in the country legally and allowed them continue their operations.

“While those who are illegally here, we will write our report, send it to you for necessary actions”, Sekure noted.

Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule said, “We are happy somebody, who is very familiar with our environment has been sent to come and manage what is happening here in Nasarawa State.

“And from all indication, you are very familiar with some of the challenges we have in Nasarawa State, especially with expatriates who are into illegal mining.

“When you said you are going to send your officers to fish out foreigners; we actually want people to come to Nasarawa State to carryout their activities legitimately.

“The only problem we have is; if you see people living illegally and they are expatriates, then most likely, they are also working in connivance with some of our own people who are living here legitimately.

“So it makes it difficult for you to identify them because, the people who should give you proper information, are people who are even concealing them. So it not an easy job to do. I thank you for taking that initiative to do that.”