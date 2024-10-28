China, Nigeria to re-affirm commitment at commodities expo in November

China and Nigeria are taking steps to strengthen their long-standing relationship by elevating their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Which marks a new chapter in bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The announcement was made during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), where both countries agreed to enhance their economic collaboration. Nigeria, as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, stands to benefit from this strengthened partnership, which presents more opportunities for trade and investment.

The upcoming China Commodities Expo-Nigeria (CCE) 2024 will take place from Tuesday, 5th to Friday, 8th November at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. This expo is a key event in the evolving partnership between China and Nigeria. Since its inception in 2007, the annual expo has developed into an important platform for business collaboration between the two countries.

Muheez Ojulari, Chief Representative Officer of Brightway International Exhibition, highlighted the significance of the China Commodities Expo-Nigeria, noting that it has established itself as the largest gathering of Chinese manufacturers in Nigeria and the West Africa region. The event will feature more than 250 Chinese manufacturers and attract over 5,000 professional buyers from Nigeria and neighbouring countries. This gathering provides a crucial opportunity for businesses to connect and explore potential partnerships.

The CCE is a comprehensive exhibition supported by both the Chinese and Nigerian governments, alongside relevant departments. It has become a recognised local brand exhibition in Nigeria, serving as a bridge to deepen cooperation and development between China and Nigeria. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products, including agricultural machinery and accessories, vehicles and accessories, building materials, power equipment, solar energy products, beauty and personal care items, textiles and apparel, food products, and various other industries.

The exhibition will also facilitate face-to-face interactions between enterprises interested in international trade and investment opportunities in the China-Africa market. Special promotion sessions will be organised for local and municipal delegations, along with sessions for enterprise representatives.

To enhance participation, CCE offers free entry for all attendees. The event will also provide essential services such as Wi-Fi, visa information, and logistics consultation to ensure a smooth experience for participants.

The CCE is organised by Brightway International Exhibition and the Trade Development Bureau of China’s Ministry of Commerce. The event receives support from the Chinese Consulate-General in Lagos and various Nigerian government bodies.

The CCE remains a significant bridge in China-Nigeria relations, fostering mutual growth and cooperation across various sectors. As both countries embark on this new journey, the exhibition aims to strengthen the economic bond between China and Africa, positioning Nigeria as a vital player in the regional trade environment.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

