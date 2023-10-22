Chike-Obi rewards Anambra best mathematics students

Balogun Chike-Obi, a professor and son of Nigerian mathematician and politician, Chike Obi, has set up award for the secondary school best students with AI in mathematics subject in the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) in Anambra State.

Balogun, proprietor of Nana Institute for Mathematics and Science, established by the late father on Wednesday gave out cash reward to 298 graduands of Queens Rosary College (QRC), Onitsha with AI scores in the 2022 WAEC exams.

Balogun, who studied Physics at the university level, a former lecturer at the University of Ilorin and currently based in the USA, was represented at the presentation to the students by the Institute’s Manager, Nwora Nezianya.

He said that the award was aimed at encouraging secondary school students to take mathematics subject in the school curriculum seriously.

He said that over 200 graduands of Christ the King’s College (CKC), Onitsha who had the same score in the subject would be the next to be rewarded and Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha will also benefit for the gesture as well as other secondary schools in the state.

“It will be a continuous exercise in both mission and public secondary schools. We are also planning to give out mathematics textbooks to some students who could not afford buying it.

“We want to encourage them to do more in mathematics for us to have another mathematicians like late Prof. Chike Obi in Anambra state,” Balogun, a product of King’s College Lagos 1970, said.

Rev. Sis. Maria Chijioke-Nwankwo, principal of Queens Rosary College (QRC), Onitsha, commended the institute for the gesture to encourage girl-child education particularly in science subjects such as mathematics.

She said that 298 out of 303 graduands of the school that sat for WAEC in 2022 scored AI in mathematics, some scored B and very few scored C.

According to her, this year 2023, out of 243 students who sat for WAEC, 192 of them scored AI, some had B and very few had C in mathematics.

Chijioke-Nwankwo attributed the success to the seasoned good mathematics teachers as well as the students’ interest in learning, not forgetting their parents’ supports.

“We are grateful to God for the efforts of my teachers, not even the students. My teachers are putting enough efforts, telling the students that mathematics is not difficult and to start developing good mentality and love for the subject.

“From JSSI, we try to tell them that mathematics is not difficult. It is a very simple subject, what you need do is to sit down learn how to do – bracket, of, division, multiplication, addition and subtraction (BODMAS).

“This is the root of all mathematics. If you are able to do this the sky is your limit in the subject.

“I thank the institute for the encouragement and motivation today for the girl child in that aspect of mathematics,” she said.

Miss Cynthia Eleweke, Senior Prefect of 2022/2023 set who also scored AI in mathematics, said that the gesture no matter the amount is a motivation for them to commit their lives to pursue academic excellence.

The Amesi-born child from Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State said she wants to study pharmacy in the university, while commending her alma mater for nurturing her for the ambition to contribute positively to the society.