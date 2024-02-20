Chieftains reject govt plans to establish ranch in Uzo-Uwani community

Chieftains and residents of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state, have raised concerns as well as rejected the government’s plan to establish ranch for settlement of nomadic cattle herders in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Chinedum Odenyi, the president of and Dan Asogwa, the secretary general of Uzo-Uwani Professional Assoication (UZPA), which was sent to BusinessDay on Monday.

Uzo-Uwani community is not known for cattle business but for crop farming, and vast timber reserves. According to the statement, the coadding that lack of government’s presence in the community was evident with the absence of basic infrastructure.

“Having considered all the reactions on the issue, UZPA finds everything wrong with the proposal and calls on the Enugu State Government to immediately halt any further design and attempt to implement the proposed ranch project in any part of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area. The project is not only insensitive, it is abrasive to the sensibilities of the people of Nimbo Community, and of Uzo-Uwani in general.

“Uzo-Uwani is also rich in hydrocarbons and mineral deposits. The silt sands that have formed hills around Nkpologu, Ugbene, Nrobo, Uvuru etc, are some of the best in the world, and a ceramics or glass industry would be a natural project there.

“How come the first project we are receiving is a cattle settlement? Which roads would the people who want to buy the cattle ply to reach the location?

“The people of Nimbo, and Uzo-Uwani in general have stoutly risen in unison in opposition to the proposal, reading a more sinister objective in the proposed project and calling on the government to stop any further exploration of the subject around the geographic entity of Uzo-Uwani LGA,” the statement read.

According to the association, the project does not present any economic value, stressing that the Mbah administration should be in the forefront of implementing the State Police proposal which President Tinubu is mulling and make haste to secure our forests and homesteads.

“The psyche of the people of Uzo-Uwani has been violated by the proposal of the Enugu State Government to establish a Fulani herdsmen settlers ranch in Nimbo community of Uzo-Uwani.

“In view of that, and all things considered, the Peter Mbah administration is informed that Uzo-Uwani people reject the proposal and will not lend their support to any such design, as it debases our people and invokes the memory of inflicted sadism.”