Chidinma Ojukwu wins beauty contest, Nigerians react

Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Michael Ataga, Super TV boss, was crowned ‘Miss Cell 2022’ during the beauty pageant organised in the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, Lagos.

The pageant was open to all female inmates, whether convicted or awaiting trial, to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day.

According to Francis Enobore, National Spokesperson, Nigeria Correctional Service, the reason behind the beauty pageant is to ensure that inmates are in ‘sound and good spirit’, which is a part of their reformation and rehabilitation program.

A number of social engagements are carried out as part of the program including recreational activities, theater work, and entertaining programmes such as pageantry, cooking competitions among others.

Some Nigerians have aired their views on the microblogging app, Twitter, as pictures from the event littered the internet. While some people welcomed the development, others feel it shows insensitivity to the plight of the Ataga family who are yet to find justice for his alleged murder.

“There is actually nothing wrong with organising activities in prison, it’s a global practice. However, what I find insensitive and totally wrong is posting the information and pictures of Chidinma Ojukwu. This will only remind the man’s family of their loss. Such insensitivity!” Emmanuel Ossai @emmanuelossai_ tweeted.

For A.I.M, @AimThamachine_, he is not happy about the activity. “All smiling and chilling as she wins Miss Cell 2022. But her murdered victim, Super TV CEO, Michael Ataga, cannot smile.”

In comparison with the real world, when a person wins a beauty pageant, there are benefits that come with it. In some cases, they get a cash price, a car and other luxury gifts while in other cases, they are seen as a brand representative or ambassador.

For Ojukwu who won Miss Cell 2022, there might be no benefits other than the name bagged.