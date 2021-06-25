Chevron seeks stakeholders’ collaboration against oil theft, vandalism

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) is seeking greater cooperation from stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to reduce oil theft and pipeline vandalism, Esimaje Brikinn, general manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) stated in Yenagoa.

Brikinn, made the call in Yenegua, the Bayelsa state capital, at the ninth annual general meeting (AGM) of KEFFES Rural Development Foundation (KRDF), in the face of continuing theft of crude oil and destruction of oil infrastructure by vandals.

Brikinn, who was represented by Sam Daibo, PGPA, field operations, stressed the need for stakeholders to work collectively to stem the activities of oil thieves and vandals, who he said are responsible for most of the pollution in the waters.

According to him, At CNL, we support global efforts to reduce flaring and carbon emissions and in furtherance of this, we will continue to invest in our operations, to improve environmental performance, while working with the industry to develop new innovations and best practices.

He reiterated CNLs commitment to the terms of the Global Memorandum of Understandings (GMoU) between it and KRDF whose benefits could only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace that is conducive for business activities.

Brikinn implored the people to embrace dialogue in resolving issues, promising that on his company’s part, “CNL will continue to provide support to ensure that we achieved sustainable development for the people.”

He thanked Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for creating the enabling environment for the GMoU to succeed and the various traditional rulers, community leaders and members of KRDF for their hard work, dedication and support towards the actualization of the objectives of the GMoU.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Ebieri Jones, commended CNL for supporting the GMoU, the communities for their peaceful disposition and the KRDF for their achievements.

“I see KRDF as a change agent and wish to see an integration of KRDF and government projects”, he stated.

He urged the people to build capacity in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), to have more of their people in the oil and gas value chain.

Also, speaking, Chairman, KRDF, Matthew Sele-epri, observed that despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that the foundation was able to make remarkable progress in the period under review.

Sele-epri commended CNL for its commitment to the development of the KEFFES communities and emphasised the need for peace in the communities to support its operations and provide enabling environment for development.

In his words: “We must all be wholly committed to genuine peace and provide a business friendly environment for our partners on whose success our development strongly depends”.

In a similar vein, J.T.C. Leghemo, the Amanaowei of Koluama 1 and the chairman, KRDF board of trustees, charged community stakeholders and the government to keep on supporting the foundation.

He stated that KRDF is their own baby that must be nurtured and weaned to further dizzying heights as a complementary body to governance in the region saying CNL deserves commendation for meeting its obligations under the GMoU despite the daunting challenges.