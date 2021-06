Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, said he plans to diversify his group’s investments in Cameroon, starting with energy, according to a Bloomberg report. “We have plans to expand our investment to other sectors beginning with oil and gas,” Dangote told reporters Wednesday after meeting Cameroonian President Paul Biya in the capital, Yaounde. He didn’t provide…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login