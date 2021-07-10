Chevron hails its community development model in Bayelsa

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has hailed the community development model it adopted 19 years ago, saying it has fast tracked development in its host communities in Bayelsa State.

Esimaje Brikinn, Chevron’s general manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs, said this Thursday at the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Dodo River Communities Development Association (DRCDA).

The AGM, an integral component of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) for delivering CNL’s social obligations to its host communities was held at the Dodo River Secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Dodo River Community Development Association is a community-based organisation established under the GMoU between the Dodo Rivers Communities, the Bayelsa State Government and Chevron.

Esimaje, who was represented by Elijah Bikikoro, Community Engagement Coordinator of Chevron in Bayelsa State, congratulated the DRCDA on the AGM.

“The achievements of the DRCDA reinforced our belief that a process that is community-driven with an effective governance structure can stimulate quicker community development than processes and systems designed without effective participation of community members,” he said.

Francis Amamogiran, Chairman DRCDA, noted that the hallmark of the GMoU was in the participation of the beneficiaries in the development process in an open and transparent manner from planning to execution of prioritised projects.

“The AGM is in keeping with the transparency and accountability principle embedded in the GMoU. It is an opportunity for the RDC to open its books for the relevant stakeholders to be abreast of its activities and accomplishments,” Amamogiran said.

Amamogiran, who thanked the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for consistently funding the association, called on the government to be more actively involved in community development.

“We equally call on government at all levels, to be fully involved to encourage, guide, monitor and provide every necessary support in the process of community decision making, projects planning and implementation,” he said.

The audited accounts of the association indicated that DRCDA got a total of N95.43 million for the 2020 fiscal which is slightly higher than the N93.46 million received for the year 2019.

According to the audited accounts, the fund was used for infrastructure projects, scholarships and administration of the Dodo River Secretariat amongst others

Also speaking, Ebieri Jones, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, commended the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for its steadfastness in funding the Dodo RCDA to ensure development in the communities.

Jones, who was represented by Hannah Amasuomo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mineral Resources, expressed delight that CNL remained committed to its funding obligations in spite of the tough business climate for the oil and gas industry.

He commended the Dodo Communities for their peaceful disposition and encouraged them to maintain the peaceful environment required for business operations.