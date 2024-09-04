Chery Tiggo 2: Carloha boosts ownership of new cars with exciting offerings

Automotive enthusiasts can now set their eyes on buying brand new cars despite the surging inflationary pressure in the country as Carloha Nigeria, an authorised importer and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, opened a special window to ease car buying.

The auto dealer recently hosted a three-day display event at Mega Plaza in Lagos where potential car buyers were offered a unique opportunity to experience the dynamic world of Chery and explore the remarkable features of the Chery Tiggo 2, one of the brand’s standout models.

Buyers were allowed to get close and personal with the Tiggo 2, learning about its features, performance, and what sets it apart from other vehicles in its class.

Also, the auto dealer gave exclusive discounts and special pricing of N25 million to buyers of Chery Tiggo 2, making it the perfect time to consider the purchase of the new vehicle and the offer created a buzz, leading to numerous inquiries.

It offered aftersales incentives including six years of free service along with a six-year warranty or 200,000-kilometre to boost customers’ confidence in deciding to purchase a brand-new car.

Chery Tiggo 2 is a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) that is built with stylish design, robust features, and unbeatable value.

The Tiggo 2 boasts a modern and sleek design, with a bold front grille, sharp headlights, and dynamic lines that give it a sporty yet sophisticated appearance. It’s a car that turns heads wherever it goes.

The SUV offers a spacious and well-designed cabin, equipped with comfortable seating for up to five passengers. It has high-quality materials and thoughtful touches, such as adjustable seats and ample legroom for a comfortable ride.

The Tiggo 2 comes with technology features designed to enhance the driving experience. It includes a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a multifunction steering wheel, keeping drivers connected and entertained on the go.

Most importantly, safety is a top priority with the Tiggo 2 as it comes equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, and parking sensors, providing peace of mind to both drivers and passengers.

Chery vehicles use more than 60 percent high-strength steel, which provides effective protection for passengers in case of an accident, even in areas of the car that are not visible.

Powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, the Tiggo 2 strikes an excellent balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It offers smooth handling, responsive steering, and a comfortable ride, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.

“This exclusive offer for Tiggo 2 Pro at Mega Plaza, is one of the many ways of making Chery vehicle ownership easy and affordable for all customers in Nigeria. It is considerably the best price for a new car anywhere,” said the management of Carloha Nigeria.

According to the company, it provides automotive solutions that give peace of mind to its numerous customers.

“Carloha has established an aftersales service network covering major cities in Nigeria, ensuring that car owners can enjoy reliable services irrespective of location.

“Chery has a team of over 10 Chinese technical engineers and local technicians who offer on-site guidance to solve any car-related issues, ensuring a worry-free driving experience for owners,” the company assured buyers.

The event was not just about cars but also about creating memorable customer experiences. There were also live demonstrations by Chery experts who provided detailed insights into the vehicle’s features and capabilities.

Though other vehicles were on display, Chery Tiggo 2 stood out as a visitor’s favourite.

The company, however, said that plans are on for future displays and events, where more exclusive deals and exciting activities will be unveiled.