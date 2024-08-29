Chemical engineers say Nasarawa remains centerpiece of solid minerals, agriculture

The leadership of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers has explained why Nasarawa State will co-host the Society’s annual conference with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, saying the choice of Nasarawa to co-host the conference is based on its abundant natural endowments as the state is the centerpiece of solid minerals and agriculture in Nigeria.

According to an official statement, Adewumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) will deliver keynote address with other experts who have extensive knowledge in solid minerals sector and agriculture with particular reference to Nasarawa State.

The event, which is billed to hold on November, 2024, at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, will also showcase the potentials of the State as the home of solid mineral as well as the food basket of the country. It will also feature funding agencies suxh like AfDB, policy makers and entrepreneurs.

Read also: Nasarawa receives Tinubu’s N3bn flood intervention fund

Mahmud Abubakar, Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, who stated this when he led a delegation of the Society on a to Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, said the enormous potentials in minerals and agriculture informed the theme of the conference: “Solid Minerals and Food Security” were deliberately selected with a focus on Nasarawa State.

“For this conference, we designed the theme to focus on Nasarawa State, because our primary concern for those of us who are practicing in Abuja, it’s FCT and Nasarawa.

“There’s no much of activity, either commercial or agricultural production that is happening in the FCT, but Nasarawa State is the headquarters of solid minerals in this country and also the food basket of the country,” Abubakar said.