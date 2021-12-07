Charity must begin at home, Midwestern oil says

The wellbeing of host communities has been identified as a vital cause for a functional and productive relationship with corporate organisations as demonstrated yesterday by Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited.

At its 2021 five-day annual medical outreach programme flagged off in Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, an estimated 6,000 beneficiaries were expected to benefit from the Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR) Project of the oil company.

Addressing members of its host communities at the free medical outreach in its host communities (Umusadege, Ogbeani, Umusan), the external and corporate communications head of the company, Mercy Max-Ebibai, said that the outreach will feature the issuance of over 3000 free medical optical lenses and dispensing of free medications to address associated diagnosis.

“The wellbeing of our people in our host communities is paramount to us and fulfils our core values hinged on teamwork, integrity, accountability, respect and value creation especially. As a company, we understand that the good health of our host communities, who support us always to make a success of our business, creates value.”

Max-Ebibai said that the company and its Joint Venture (JV) partner, SunTrust Oil Company Limited, also sponsor similar health-related projects at the national level, stressing that the particular health outreach in its host community(s) echoed the fact that ‘’charity begins at home.’’

“Since charity begins at home, that is why Midwestern Oil and Gas endeavours to reach out through the medical outreach programme to improve on the wellbeing and health of our host communities. This year’s theme is ‘Committed to Healthy Living,’’ she said.

A cross-section of those who spoke with newsmen at the event, including Julius Enebeli and Matthew Ossai, commended Midwestern Company and its JV partner for being responsive to their responsibilities such as the free medical outreach.

Incorporated in 1999 and commenced operations in 2001, Midwestern Oil and Gas was awarded 70 percent interest in Umusadege Field located in OML 56 and is committed to building a sustainable economic environment through its CSR activities for its host communities.