Changing mindset of civil servants to accept innovation was my biggest challenge- Yemi Esan

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan

Folasade Yemi-Esan, the outgoing Head of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation, has revealed that one of the most significant challenges she faced during her tenure was changing the mindset of civil servants to embrace innovation.

Speaking at a dinner organized in her honour by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation in Abuja, Yemi-Esan shared that despite introducing numerous innovative reforms in civil service administration, including digitalization, she faced strong resistance from civil servants who were reluctant to adopt new ways of working.

“We brought in a lot of innovations. So convincing them that this is a better way was a big challenge. The initial reaction to anything new is resistance. So there was a lot of resistance. But we were able to convince them by communication”, she said.

“We had communication with different stakeholders to ensure that they bought into the vision and what we were trying to push”, she

She, however, informed that collaboration played a key role in her success, particularly in the implementation of civil service reforms like the digitalization process. Yemi-Esan highlighted that partnerships with various stakeholders played a crucial role in overcoming resistance and moving the service forward.

“II think the collaborations were key to whatever it was we’ve been able to achieve. In the digitalization provess for example, we had great partnerships and that helped a great deal.” she explained.

Yemi-Esan also attributed her success to divine intervention, acknowledging God’s role in her achievements she said, “I just want to acknowledge and thank God for the success. It is not what any human being could have done, so I acknowledge the help of God. And then I think what helped me the most was the collaborations that we had, that gingered the service to wake up and to work hard.

“For me, I think the most important thing is to be forthright and to hold on to God. There will be challenges, but if you are forthright and if you don’t have hidden agendas, but your major agenda is moving the service forward, then God sees your heart and he will help to make that dream a reality”, she said.

Her advice to those aspiring to achieve similar success is to stay forthright and work hard, without waiting for external motivation.

Reflecting on her legacy, Yemi-Esan stated, “If I am to be remembered for anything, that God helped me. That’s the only thing I want to be remembered for. That God helped me in terms of reforms.”

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, lauded the career of Yemi-Esan,

“Today, we celebrate a public servant who has exemplified leadership, commitment, and patriotism throughout her career,” Aig-Imoukhuede remarked. He praised Yemi-Esan for her integrity, having served without scandal or controversy. He further acknowledged her efficient management and enduring sense of duty as key elements of her success.

Aig-Imoukhuede also conveyed a message from former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who expressed admiration for Yemi-Esan’s contributions to Nigeria’s civil service. In his message, the former President hailed her for her patriotism, leadership, and tireless commitment to national service. He noted her capacity to lead with distinction and expressed hope that Yemi-Esan would continue to apply the same principles in her future endeavours.

Aig-Imoukhuede reflected on the broader role of public service in nation-building, urging civil servants to remain active participants in governance while pursuing their journeys. Yemi-Esan’s retirement, he noted, was not just a personal milestone but a moment of pride for the entire civil service, exemplifying a career built on dedication, dignity, and unwavering commitment to the nation.