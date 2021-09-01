Chairman of DafriBank supports Libya deportee with cash gift

After coming across the heart-rending story of Gideon Iken, who worked as a labourer to raise N350, 000 to facilitate his migration to Italy via the hazardous Libya route, only for him to end up deported back to Nigeria and found himself living in penury, Xolane Ndhlovu, founder of DafriBank has reached out to support him.

The philanthropist and entrepreneur, Xolane Ndhlovu recently gifted the poor Nigerian N1.5 million after he stumbled on his pathetic story online.

After reading the story, Ndhlovu had posted on his social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram: “I came across this message yesterday and felt so sad. I sent our team to find the guy, I want to help him.”

He made good his word by gifting the helpless Nigerian N1,500, 000.

A screenshot of the transaction made from DafriTechnologies’ Zenith Bank account showed N1, 500, 000 transfer made on August 11, 2021, to a GT account supplied by Iken was shared on social media.

Such display of benevolence did not come as surprise because Xolane Ndhlovu is well known for his altruism.

He has left his mark especially in Nigeria where his DafriGroup PLC, through its subsidiary, DafriBank Limited, has pledged N100 million Fund Kids Like Success educational initiative which assists struggling and out-of-school students to remain in school.

The group had also in conjunction with the UMEH foundation, supported families affected by Covid-19 in 2020 with a 16-ton truckload of food supplies consisting of 250 bags of rice, 800 cartons of tomatoes, and 600 bottles of cooking oil, in addition to gifting 500 families with N3000 cash each.

Born of a South African mother to a Nigerian father, Xolane Ndhlovu went through the hard knock life, including a prison term.

He got his start as a successful disc jockey, but now becomes an illustrious example of the saying that “life is what you make of it.”

After his investment in a little-known cryptocurrency boomed, he is today, Africa’s leading cryptocurrency investor and founder of one of the emerging business groups on the continent, DafriGroup, a conglomerate with over 18 subsidiaries, including the new digital bank, DafriBank.

“There are lots of people in life who need a helping hand; any time I come across one of them, I do not hesitate to assist them in any way I can,” he said.

Ndhlovu has a diploma in media management, a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce Economics, and Masters of Business Administration.