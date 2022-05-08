Celebs gather for NECLive 9

The ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, NECLive9, which was held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, attracted the gathering of Africa’s leading entertainers, creatives, media personalities, executives and policymakers.

Organised by ID Africa, this year’s event was well attended by industry stakeholders and broadcast live on Hip TV and on the conference website.

Themed “Sustaining the Africa Momentum”, NECLive9 explored how African creatives and entertainment industry professionals can continue to break boundaries and build on the global success currently being enjoyed by artistes from the continent.

Hosted by TV personality, Bolanle Olukanni, NECLive9 featured a line- up of notable speakers including artistes like Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, Tee-Y Mix, Darey Art-Alade with Rwandan star, Aline Gahongayire, media executives such as Ayo Animashaun, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Jacob Akinyemi Johnson and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi. Other participants include Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, South African Brand consultant, Sylvester Chauke, and Nigerian chess master and founder, Chess In Slums, Tunde Onakoya.

In his welcome address, NECLive Convener, Ayeni Adekunle, said, “NECLive has been at the forefront of these conversations for nine years and we are grateful for the stakeholders joining us in having these discussions that will set the tone for the future of not just the industry but our continent as a whole.”

According to Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa, “Creativity, pop culture, technology, and youthful energy are some of the most powerful forces that can create meaningful social and economic change in Africa today and tomorrow.

NECLive9 attracted hundreds of physical attendees and millions of viewers on cable TV and digital channels.