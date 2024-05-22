Celebrating Olori Atuwatse III, a beacon of compassion

Olori Atuwatse III, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom and wife of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, is a paragon of compassion, empathy, and dedication to the less privileged.

Born into affluence as the daughter of the late billionaire and business magnate, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, Olori Atuwatse III has harnessed her privileged upbringing to serve humanity, embodying the virtues of compassion and empathy ingrained in her from birth.

Read also: Celebrating a quintessential Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III

As we celebrate her birthday, it’s an opportune moment to acknowledge her tireless efforts and remarkable contributions to society. Olori Atuwatse III is a woman of many facets, a visionary committed to social enterprise, education, and capacity building for women and children.

Her role extends beyond the ceremonial, making substantial impacts in various spheres, especially those concerning women, children, and youth.

A legal luminary with entrepreneurial spirit

Olori Atuwatse III’s academic prowess is noteworthy. She holds an LLB from the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2010. Her expertise extends to being a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIARB) Nigeria and holding certifications from the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce and Chambers of Maritime.

Beyond her legal qualifications, Olori Atuwatse III has a robust entrepreneurial spirit. She co-founded Colour Couture, a fashion label, during her university years, and later established Breakfast in Bed, a pioneering breakfast delivery company in Lagos. Her business acumen is also evident in her involvement with Wells Property Development Company, the Wells Carlton, and Wells Bakehouse, where she serves on the boards.

Philanthropy and community building

Olori Atuwatse III’s philanthropic endeavours are vast and impactful. She founded Abba’s Jewels, a community of over 60 women dedicated to raising funds for community outreach, food drives, and visits to hospitals and prisons. She also convenes The Love Drive, a free yard sale initiated in Lagos aimed at helping those in needs.

Her Majesty is deeply invested in spiritual and personal development as well. As the President of RIG Africa, a prophetic training organisation, she guides individuals in hearing God’s voice and integrating their faith into daily life and work.

Championing health, education, empowerment

As the mother figure of the Iwere people of Delta State, Olori Atuwatse III’s, the Queen consort of Warri Kingdom campaigns for healing and revival are commendable. She has established initiatives targeting poverty alleviation, education, and reducing infant mortality in the Warri Kingdom.

One of her significant initiatives is Wuwu Ore, founded in 2021. This initiative provides free healthcare, education, and skills training for indigent children in remote areas, along with empowerment programs for women and youth to spur socio-economic development.

Nurturing the future generations

Olori Atuwatse III’s commitment to education is embodied in her “Story Time with mama Iwere” sessions, where she engages with pupils from riverine areas, sharing stories and inspiring young minds. She also promotes agricultural education through her Love Garden project, encouraging schoolchildren to nurture and grow various plants.

Her passion for empowering women is evident in her numerous initiatives, such as the Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo STEM and Innovation Lab. In partnership with CleverMinds Educational Foundation, this initiative, located in Iyara Community, aims to groom orphans and indigent children in Warri and surrounding areas. It provides them with access to STEM-based education, entrepreneurial skills, and psychosocial support, helping them achieve their full potential.

The Royal Iwere Foundation

At the heart of her philanthropic efforts is the Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF), a flagship project she shares with Ogiame Atuwatse III. This foundation seeks to transform the socio-economic conditions of the Warri Kingdom’s indigenes through formal and informal education, mentorship programs, and funding for emerging entrepreneurs. The foundation also provides disaster relief to communities prone to flooding and other crises.

Recognitions and honours

Olori Atuwatse III’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. She has received numerous accolades for her work in uplifting mothers and children. Among these honors is an appointment by Former President Muhammadu Buhari to serve on the High Level Advisory Committee (HLAC) on Women Economic Empowerment and Gender in Nigeria. Additionally, her societal impact was recognised by the Delta State Government when the Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, appointed her to his 88-member transition committee.

A legacy of compassion and empowerment

Olori Atuwatse III’s dedication to her community and beyond is a testament to her commitment to service, education, and empowerment. Her efforts are shaping a legacy that extends well beyond the borders of the Warri Kingdom, impacting lives across Nigeria and potentially the world.

Her vision for a better society, her relentless pursuit of social justice, and her unwavering support for the underprivileged make her a true queen in every sense of the word. As we celebrate her life and contributions, Olori Atuwatse III remains a shining example of what it means to use one’s position and resources for the greater good, embodying the spirit of compassion and empowerment in every endeavour.

Moses and Ochoga write from Warri, Delta State