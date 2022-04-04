CBN warns banks against ‘composed’ banknotes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has warned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to stop bringing “composed banknotes” as part of their deposits with the apex bank.

The warning is contained in a circular issued in Abuja by Ahmed Umar, director, the currency operations department of the CBN, which he said took effect from April 1.

The composed banknotes are mutilated currency notes comprising several parts of different banknotes of the same denomination. The parts of such currency notes are usually put together with the intention of receiving value.

Umar said the existence of such banknotes in the economy falsified the true value of currency in circulation, and could also be avenue for fraudulent activities.

He said henceforth, composed banknotes discovered in the deposit of DMBs shall attract a penalty of 400 percent of the value.

“The management of the CBN observed with concern the increase number of composed banknotes deposited by DMBs and request for replacement of such banknotes by members of the public.

“Consequently, any composed banknote discovered in the deposit of DMBs shall attract penalty of 400 percent of the value,” he said.