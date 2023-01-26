CBN promises to address scarcity of new naira notes in Osun, others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured Nigerians that it will address the issue of the scarcity of the new naira notes in order to meet the people’s yearnings and aspirations.

Adedeji Adetona, deputy director of CBN, gave the assurance during the ongoing sensitization in about 10 communities in Osun State.

Adetona, stressed that the CBN management would do everything possible to address all issues relating to the new note scarcity.

Communities visited during the sensitization comprises of Ikirun, Ila-Orangun, Okuku, Ijabe, Oke-Ila, Iree, Oraigbomina, Iragbiji, Agbaa and Konta.

The CBN deputy director also advised Nigerians to visit the nearest banks in their area and deposit all old denominations such as N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

Adetona equally asked them to visit the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Agent to deposit the old notes in order to meet the deadline of January 31.

Yetunde Adebiyi, who spoke with journalists in Ikirun noted that the non availability of the new notes might make it practically impossible for Nigerians to meet up with the deadline set by the CBN.

She said that the commercial banks in the state have not made the new notes available to customers in the state.

Isaiah Adekunle, a trader at Iree market also said he has only come in contact with one piece of the new N1,000 note, adding that most banks and galleries with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in his area do not issue the new notes to customers.

According to him, “I only saw the new N1,000 note like twice when a customer brought it to my shop. But all attempts to get it from banks were not successful. At least, I visit banks weekly but they still give out old notes.

“Most of the ATM galleries in my area do not issue the new notes,” he said.

Also, Awe Ruth, who also spoke on the scarcity in Ila-Orangun lamented that banks are not paying customers with the new note as they were complaining of not having the new naira note which is contrary to the message the CBN has been telling Nigerians.

Ruth appealed to the authority of the CBN to extend the deadline in the interest of the market women, especially those in rural communities.

She promised that the message of the CBN on meeting the deadline will be communicated to all the markets in the state who will in turn pass the message to others.