CBN, NNPC to split cost of accommodation, feeding for Nigerian returnees

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) would now bear the cost of quarantine accommodation and feeding for Nigerians returning to the country from abroad, according to Geoffrey Onyema the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister said this during the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday. He said the two government agencies were approached for funds for the accommodation and feeding of the Nigerian evacuees during their two-week isolation.

The Nigerian government had asked the more than 4,000 citizens who indicated interest to return had been asked to not only fund their flight tickets but also take care of their feeding and accommodation.