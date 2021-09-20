CBN, NDIC, banks, others show support for financial journalists association at 30

Regulators of the banking sector, banks, and other stakeholders have shown support for the 30th anniversary of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc are among the financial system regulators that are billed to grace the occasion and have shown support to the association.

Others are Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Unity Bank, the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Stanbic IBTC, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, United Capital Limited, First City Monument Bank, and Ecobank.

The event which has the CBN, NDIC, and Heritage Bank Limited as top sponsors will be held on September 25th and 26th, 2021 in Lagos.

A statement from the association said the theme of the conference is: “Financing Infrastructure and SMEs for Inclusive Growth in Post-COVID-19 Economy.”

It would bring together leaders in the banking and finance, information technology, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) sectors including regulators and government agencies as they explore areas Nigeria can mobilize patient funds for infrastructure upgrade and further development.

According to the chairman of the association, Chima Titus Nwokoji the theme of the conference is apt as the country continues to grapple with infrastructure gaps, and the multiplier effects of COVID-19 on the entire economy as well as the financial service sector.

This, he stressed, has not allowed economic agents to feel the impact of government interventions and useful contributions of the banking and finance sectors to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

To this end, he said, experts from the banking and financial service sector have been invited to deliberate on the theme extensively.

To make the event live up to expectations, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele is expected to be the Keynote Speaker while the managing director of NSIA, Uche Orji will be the guest speaker.

Top financial market experts and Panelists who have confirmed attendance include Ifie Sekibo, managing director, Heritage Bank; Bola Onadele-Koko, managing director FMDQ, Patience Oniha, director general, Debt Management Office, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, managing director Fidelity Bank, officials of the CBN, managing director NSIA, Uche Orji, managing director/CEO Central Securities Clearing System Plc Haruna Jalo-Waziri.

According to FICAN, the experts and leaders in the financial services sector will provide robust insight on the overall topic with sub-themes: Synergising monetary and fiscal policy for economic sustainability.

Filling infrastructure gap in the face of rising debts; Financing SMEs in the new normal; intricacies of mobilizing funds from the capital market and Financing Nigeria health sector in the post-Covid-19 economy.

The statement says awards would be given to individuals and companies who have distinguished themselves well in the financial services sector as well as supported FICAN in its 30-year journey.

The FICAN conference comes up every year as a wrap-up of the association’s monthly sponsored capacity-building program.

It is usually a platform to deliberate on and proffer solutions to germane issues that affect the financial market and the Nigerian economy in general.