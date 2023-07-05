CBN dollar forwards backlog hurts investor confidence in new FX reform

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s gaping foreign exchange forwards backlog is hurting confidence in its latest currency reform and threatens to shut out foreign investors from the market.

The apex bank used to sell about $200 million in FX forward contracts every two weeks but soon ran into troubled waters as dollar inflows dried up and a dollar demand backlog swelled.

Investors who have been on a long queue for dollars are worried about the backlog and wonder why the CBN is not able to tap its $34 billion external reserves to settle the contracts.

Some estimates put the backlog at between $2 – $2.5 billion, which equates to less than 10 percent of the country’s external reserves.

“There is a 6-month backlog of the forward contracts and that is undermining investor confidence,” a source told BusinessDay. “Our CBN is the only central bank in the world that defaults on obligations to investors,” the source said.

A currency forward is a binding contract in the foreign exchange market that locks in the exchange rate for the purchase or sale of a currency on a future date. A currency forward is essentially a customizable hedging tool.

Market sources told BusinessDay that clearing the backlog is a major priority of Nigeria’s new administration but the pace of settling the backlog has been too slow for comfort according to some investors.

