Caution: Julius Berger diverts traffic on Lagos-Shagamu Expressway

Motorists plying the Lagos–Shagamu Expressway (LSE) have been urged to be cautious while driving as Julius Berger, the contractor handling the reconstruction of the expressway, will be carrying out major traffic diversion, beginning from Monday, July 26.

The traffic diversion is to allow the contractor to carry out detailed work on sections of the project.

Read also: Julius Berger thrills LASG, delivers Ikoyi network of roads before deadline

The Project Team for the reconstruction of the expressway says the traffic diversion will be at two locations—Eldorado and Lotto Junction—for the continuation of the ongoing bridge works.

The diversion at Eldorado will be done in two phases. The first will be a temporary diversion of traffic on Ibadan bound carriageway, from a section before Eldorado, CH 37+500, to a section after Eldorado, CH 37+900 (400m stretch).

This will take place between July 26 and 30, 2021 for the installation of cross beams on both sides of the expressway, after which both sides of the expressway will be reopened to traffic.

Similarly, beginning from August 9, 2021, through to November 9, 2021, the second phase of the diversion will be implemented for the installation of deck slabs, parapets and hand railings on both sides of the Eldorado Flyover.

From July 30, 2021, Lagos bound traffic will be diverted to the Ibadan bound carriageway, from a section before Lotto Junction, CH 24+800 to a section at Deeper Life Conference Centre, CH 23+800, with two lanes each in opposite direction using temporary median dividers.

The purpose of the diversion is to allow for the safe installation of cross beams, bridge deck slabs and parapets on the ongoing bridge work on the Ibadan bound carriageway, which will last for 12 weeks.

In a statement obtained by BusinessDay in Lagos on Friday, Moses Duku, Head of Media Relations Office at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, noted that the LSE Project Team was conscious of the road traffic implications of the intended works on road users.

“The team has therefore finalised plans to put mitigating measures in place ahead of the commencement of works. Such mitigating measures will include, display of advanced warning signs for road narrowing and for necessary speed restriction,” he assured.

He added that the Project Team would provide Flagmen and suitable illuminated diversion points at night, including flashing lights and sufficient reflective road signs.

“Julius Berger emergency response crew will be on standby for 24/7 emergency response services with well-established lines of communication between various agencies including the Nigerian Police, FRSC, TRACE and other relevant stakeholders that have emergency response teams,” he assured further.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Duku explained, has developed the diversion plans in conjunction with the relevant stakeholders including the Nigerian Police, FRSC and TRACE.

“As is the usual professional procedure of Julius Berger, the diversions to be implemented will be to the highest traffic management and safety standard. Nevertheless, it is essential that all persons using the expressway should reasonably obey all road traffic rules and proceed in a manner that is safe and considerate for the benefit of all road users,” Duku advised.