Cash crunch: House of Reps’ candidate, Ajia, admonishes Nigerians to eschew violence

Ibrahim Muhammed Ajia,the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) House of Representatives Candidate for Asa/Ilorin West federal constituency in Kwara State, has enjoined Nigerians to shun all forms of protests and work towards building a united and a prosperous nation.

The retired security chief, makes the call after few disturbances occurred in some states of the federation over cashless policy and inability to spend old naira notes.

Ajia, who gave the admonition in an interactive section with journalists in Ilorin, on the state of the nation; advised Nigerians to remain patriotic in order to move the country forward.

He noted that the present situation can be changed through collaboration and collective efforts, saying that young people, who are the future leaders, should not lose hope, advising them not to allow themselves to be used as tools to truncate the forthcoming elections in the country.

Ajia, equally counsel politicians and the electors to shun money politics so as to enable them elect credible leaders, even as he appealed to the media to remain neutral in the reportage of events and put the interest of the country first.

“As we speak nothing seems to be working again, education, health, and others; everything is down. There must be continuation of our country in as far as we are lamenting on the situation we must also calm down and let the populace know that the solution is around the corner, the best way to change situation in Democracy is by voting.

“The opportunity to participate in election is coming and I want to urge that the public should remain calm and not take to violence. I want to urge our young people not to involve in protests, destruction of banks and business community but rather remain committed and be prepared to elect those leaders that will change the narrative of the country, you need to sustain the tempo of sending information to the people. especially the young ones who are becoming hopeless.

“We have been shouting from day one that this country can only work when you have somebody who has character, capacity and excellence as president. If you look at all the people we are parading for president today the only person that can fix the problem of this country today is Atiku Abubakar not because he belongs to my party, you can check his track record, his ability to unify the country, his business orientation his knowledge of security, those are the issues we are having in the country today.

“My message to my people of Ilorin west, Asa federal constituency is that, this is a rare opportunity for us to have somebody that will speak for us, somebody that will give us quality, responsible, effective representation at the national assembly because there is nothing I know better than governance.

“I want to caution all political actors that they should desist from this plan of trying to use violence for election but rather conduct yourself peacefully, for this election,” he submitted.