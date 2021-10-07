Cars burnt as fire guts Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja

Several cars were reportedly burnt Wednesday evening as fire gutted a part of the Federal Secretary Complex in Abuja.

The cause of the fire which started at the secretariat around 5 pm as BusinessDay learnt, and extended to the car park started from the generator house, but could not be ascertained.

The fire was, however, put out by a combined effort of the officers of the Federal Fire Service and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Fire Service who were mobilized to the scene to quench the inferno.

At the time of visit, the place was already cordoned off and visitors could not access the site of the incident.

BusinessDay, however, learnt that several cars were burnt due to the proximity of the underground parking zone to the generator house.