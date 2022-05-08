Carnegie Venture Partners unveils first investor chat series

Early-stage venture capital firm, Carnegie Venture Partners, has announced the launch of its first investor chat series themed, ‘Investing in the Future of Africa’s Economic Powerhouses.’

This is in a bid to promote discussions on how innovative business enterprises across the African continent could access investments to upscale their business operations.

In a statement by the company, it stated that the Investor Chat Series, which is scheduled to hold at the Chai Tang-Twin Waters, Victoria Island, on May 8, 2022, is an interactive platform designed to network startup owners with diverse investors that could fund their novel business ideas.

“This will invariably help startups operating within the diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy have access to a wide network of experts that will assist them in building scalable business solutions that address the peculiar needs of Nigerians,” the statement added.

It further stated that “Mark Kleyner, founder of MZZ Africa; Simba Magumise, an associate director of Mergers & Acquisition, Deloitte, and Henrik Jacobsen, a director at Arushvest Capital, have been selected to serve as speakers at the event due to their extensive wealth of experience in developing outstanding business strategies for organisations.”

Adelaja Olaneye, managing partner, Carnegie Venture Partners, who spoke on the launch of the series, said that the Investor Chat Series was a programme designed to facilitate a networking session between potential investors and owners of startups while also addressing the challenges Nigerian-based startups encounter when trying to access capital.

“We, as an organisation, have realised that what most startups in Africa need is access to adequate funding and proper guidance to accomplish their business goals. There is also the need for investors to share their knowledge as regards protecting against the downsides of investing and the heuristics of identifying promising startups. This is, therefore, the primary reason we established the Investor Chat Series to fully understand the pain points of startup owners and potential investors in order to contribute to the growth of the startup ecosystem in Africa, particularly in Nigeria,” Olaneye said.

Carnegie Venture Partners is a financial advisory and venture-capital firm that leverages its depth of experience to assist potentially high-performing startups across Africa to upscale their operations by providing easier access to funding opportunities.