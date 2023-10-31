Carabao Cup: Ten Hag snubs Man United press conference

Embattled Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refused to speak to the media before United’s crucial Carabao Cup match with Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Red Devils are under huge pressure to respond to Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat to rivals Manchester City.

Ten Hag himself is facing more criticism than ever, with his position as manager being vigorously debated in the wake of another derby demolition at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax manager didn’t hold a press conference ahead of the Red Devils’ third-round clash with Crystal Palace in September and there’ll also be no formal look ahead to the Newcastle game.

The Red Devils face more media attention than any other club, with Ten Hag notably giving fewer interviews to broadcast companies this season, a campaign which for United has got off to a woeful start.

The 20-time English champions have lost five of their opening 10 top-flight games for the first time since 1986. Ten Hag’s men also only have one win from their opening three matches in the Champions League, leaving them third in Group A and on course to be relegated to the Europa League.

Having comfortably beaten Palace 3-0 last month, the Carabao Cup offers hope for the Red Devils to launch back to winning ways.