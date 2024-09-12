Cancer: NSIA moves to bridge oncology gaps

Nigeria’s fight against cancer has received a boost, as the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Advanced Medical Services Limited (MedServe), announced a specialised initiative aimed at improving access to quality cancer care.

MedServe has committed to equipping Nigerian oncologists with advanced training skills over the next few years as part of efforts to enhance cancer treatment and address the rising incidence of the disease across the country.

Tolulope Adewole, managing director of MedServe, said NSIA was prioritising oncology to bridge gaps in cancer care accessibility, including for vulnerable populations, as Nigeria faces a growing number of cancer cases. He spoke at Medserve Oncology Summit 2.0 in Abuja.

The event convened leading oncologists, healthcare professionals, and key stakeholders to discuss advancements in oncology care and treatment in Nigeria.

Adewole emphasised the urgent need for a robust and well-trained oncology workforce, noting the country’s severe shortage of clinical oncologists.

Read also: Stakeholders’ collaboration required to make cancer care affordable – Adaorah Enyi

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals that cancer accounts for 29 per cent of deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs. The American Society of Clinical Oncology journal estimates that Nigeria has only about 70 clinical oncologists (COs) providing care for 124,815 patients with cancer and its over 200 million total population. This deficit is worsened as about 90 per cent of Nigerian healthcare workers are eager to leave the country for perceived greener pastures in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, etc.

To tackle these challenges, NSIA MedServe has embarked on an ambitious healthcare expansion programme that will see the establishment of 23 diagnostic centres, three additional oncology centres, and seven catheterisation laboratories across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. This initiative is expected to improve diagnostic accuracy and accessibility, as well as attract and retain specialized professionals within the country.

“We must recruit more professionals and ensure they are trained to the highest standards, while also providing incentives to maintain these standards and contribute to the growth of cancer care in Nigeria,” Adewole said.

“The summit is designed to bring healthcare stakeholders together to address the urgent need for a more robust and well-trained oncology workforce.

Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, acknowledged the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly cancer, in Nigeria. He highlighted the government’s efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure and equip new cancer centres.

“By developing our research capabilities and leveraging Nigeria’s population, we can create a win-win model to address cancer care challenges, particularly for the most vulnerable,” Pate said.

Pate praised MedServe’s efforts, emphasising the critical role of research and training in tackling cancer care challenges.