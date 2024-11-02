Canada’s new changes for post-graduate work permit starts this November

Canada has begun implementing new criteria that prioritise only four critical fields of study for graduates to be eligible for a post-study work permit. This took effect yesterday on 1st November 2024.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced these changes earlier for international students seeking to work in Canada after graduation. The new criteria focus on fields that support Canada’s labour market needs and align with its economic growth and immigration goals.

The prioritised fields are Agriculture and Agri-Food, Healthcare, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and Trade & Transport. To assist students in determining eligibility, IRCC published a list of 966 approved programmes across these specified fields.

This list serves as a reference for prospective students to confirm if their chosen programme qualifies them for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) under the new regulations.

According to IRCC, students “must graduate in an eligible field of study” to qualify for a work permit.

These changes are part of a broader strategy to align Canada’s immigration system with the country’s labour market needs and maintain a well-managed and sustainable immigration system.

Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, emphasized the importance of a balanced approach:

“Our immigration system must preserve its integrity and be well-managed and sustainable. We are committed to setting newcomers up for success and ensuring that Canada’s labour market thrives.”

Language requirements

In addition to the programme restrictions, applicants who submit a study permit application on or after 1st November must meet a minimum language proficiency standard in either French or English. This change aims to equip students with the essential language skills crucial for success in the Canadian workforce.

Rules for Students

The revised criteria apply only to students who began their study permit process on or after 1st November 2024. Students who applied for a study permit before this date will still be subject to the previous eligibility requirements, although they must meet any updated language standards.

Students applying on or after 1st November 2024 must adhere to both the new field of study and language proficiency requirements. Those who applied before 1st November will be subject to the previous rules but must still meet the new language requirements.

Share