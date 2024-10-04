Canada to reduce spousal work permit by over 100,000 in 3yrs

canada work permit

Canada is implementing significant changes to its Spousal Open Work Permit (SOWP) programme, with plans to reduce over 100,000 permits in the next three years.

Marc Miller, the immigration minister announced this, noting that the department will be introducing further limits on SOWP eligibility for spouses of students in doctoral and certain master’s programmes, select professional programmes, and certain pilot programmes.

According to him, this includes limiting work permit eligibility to spouses of master’s degree students to “only those whose programme is at least 16 months in duration.”

This decision aligns with Canada’s broader immigration reforms, as the country seeks to manage its growing temporary resident population, which exceeded 2 million in 2023.

Under the new regulations, only spouses of students enrolled in specific doctoral and master’s programmes will be eligible for SOWPs. In addition, the duration of the course must be at least 16 months.

These restrictions will significantly limit the availability of work permits for spouses of international students, impacting many families that depend on these permits for income while living in Canada.

The new restrictions on SOWPs are likely to have a substantial impact on international families planning to move to Canada. Many spouses rely on work permits to support themselves and their families while the primary applicant completes their studies or work programme.

Canada has been striving to manage the sharp increase in its temporary resident population.

With an influx of international students and skilled workers arriving in the country, the government is now taking steps to regulate the numbers and ensure the immigration system remains sustainable.

