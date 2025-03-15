Marc Miller, Canada’s immigration minister has said that effective March 7, 2025, the country will allow qualified foreign workers who register for apprenticeships relating to construction work, to study without a permit.

According to Miller, immigration spaces has been reserved for 6000 undocumented construction workers already in Canada, and 14,000 foreign construction workers outside Canada will be admitted.

It is unclear if they will be admitted under permanent pathways, temporary pathways, or both.

This is a major change that supports Canada’s construction industry to address the chronic labour shortage in that sector.

Previously, foreign nationals were required to obtain study permits to enrol in apprenticeships; however, most were ineligible to apply for such permits from within Canada.

These restrictions have now been eased, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) publishing eligibility criteria for a study permit exemption specifically for construction apprentices holding valid work permits.

Despite the policy update, the government has yet to confirm when the new pathways for permanent residency or related changes will be implemented. Also, no further details have been provided regarding eligibility for the construction worker permanent residency programme.

Developing policies around the recruitment of construction workers

In an effort to further develop policies around construction labour, Minister Sean Fraser has announced the formation of an advisory council that will offer guidance on prevailing wages and determine the number of foreign national construction workers Canada should admit in the coming years.

This council is composed of representatives from government, unions, and industry employers and is scheduled to convene as early as next week.

These reforms are part of broader federal efforts to align immigration, skills training, and economic growth strategies.

The advisory council and study permit exemptions are the initial steps in the government’s comprehensive plan to address labour shortages and enhance the availability of skilled construction workers nationwide.

The Canadian government will provide further details, including timelines for implementing permanent residency pathways, which are expected in the coming months.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

