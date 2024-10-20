Canada includes 16 new occupations for foreign applicants to apply 

Canada’s Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) have expanded to include 16 new occupations under the National Occupational Classification (NOC) system, effective from 20 October 2024.

The recent updates to Canada’s immigration programmes aim to attract a broader pool of talent across key sectors.

These newly added occupations cover areas such as healthcare, education, administration, law enforcement, and technical or skilled trades, all of which have been identified as high-growth industries or sectors with significant demand for specialised skills.

The decision to include these roles stems from the increasing labour shortages in critical industries across the country leading to expanded pathways.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship spoke about the need for expanded pathways, saying,

“We are using all of the tools at our disposal to tackle labour shortages, particularly in key sectors like health care, construction, and transportation.

“These changes will support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who we can depend on to drive our economy forward into a prosperous future. I’m thrilled to announce expanded pathways to permanent residence in Canada for these in-demand workers”.

For foreign professionals seeking to migrate to Canada, these changes could increase their chances of qualifying for immigration through these pathways.

Below is a list of the new occupations added to the list, and their average salaries.

1. Payroll administrators

Average salary: CAD 55,000 – 65,000 per year

Given the increasing complexity of payroll systems, this role is highly valued in Canada. Payroll administrators play a vital role in ensuring employees are paid accurately and on time and are responsible for maintaining payroll records, handling employee benefits, and processing tax deductions and salaries

2. Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

Average salary: CAD 45,000 – 55,000 per year.

The healthcare sector remains a key focus for immigration in Canada, with dental assistants and lab assistants in high demand. These professionals assist dentists during procedures and prepare dental appliances such as dentures and crowns.

3. Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

Average salary: CAD 40,000 – 50,000 per year.

The rising number of elderly people in Canada has increased the demand for nurse aides and patient service associates. These professionals provide essential support to nurses and doctors, especially in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and rehabilitation centres.

4. Pharmacy assistants

Average salary: CAD 40,000 – 50,000 per year

With the expansion of healthcare services, the demand for skilled pharmacy assistants is increasing across Canada. Pharmacy assistants support pharmacists by preparing medications, assisting with patient queries, and managing inventory.

5. Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

Average salary: CAD 38,000 – 50,000 per year

This role is particularly important in provinces experiencing teacher shortages. Teacher assistants play a crucial role in supporting teachers and students with lesson preparation and providing one-to-one support for students with special needs.

6. Sheriffs and Bailiffs

Average salary: CAD 50,000 – 60,000 per year.

Sheriffs and bailiffs are responsible for maintaining safety in courtrooms, delivering legal documents, and executing court orders. Their work is essential for ensuring the smooth operation of the justice system, and this profession is now in demand in Canada.

7. Correctional service officers

Average salary: CAD 60,000 – 75,000 per year.

As Canada enhances its criminal justice system, this role is critical for maintaining security and supporting the rehabilitation of offenders. Correctional Service officers oversee the safety and supervision of inmates in correctional facilities.

8. Enforcement officers

Average salary: CAD 55,000 – 65,000 per year

As urbanisation grows in Canada, the demand for by-law enforcement officers increases to maintain order within communities. These officers ensure compliance with municipal regulations, investigating violations related to zoning, parking, and public health.

9. Estheticians, Electrologists, and Related Occupations

Average salary: CAD 35,000 – 45,000 per year

Canada’s beauty industry is expanding, with estheticians and electrologists being in high demand. These professionals offer personal care services such as skincare and hair removal, making them key contributors to the thriving personal care sector.

10. Residential and commercial installers and servicers

Average salary: CAD 45,000 – 55,000 per year

Construction and property development are on the increase, with the demand for these professionals continuing to rise. Their job entails fitting windows and doors to maintaining heating and cooling systems.

11. Pest controllers and fumigators

Average salary: CAD 40,000 – 50,000 per year

Pest controllers help protect public health by managing infestations in homes, businesses, and agricultural settings. The expanding urban and agricultural sectors in Canada are driving the demand for this profession.

12. Other repairers and servicers

Average salary: CAD 45,000 – 55,000 per year

This broad category includes individuals who repair and maintain various equipment, from household appliances to industrial machinery. As technology advances, the need for skilled repairers grows accordingly.

13. Transport truck drivers

Average salary: CAD 50,000 – 60,000 per year

Truck drivers are integral to Canada’s supply chain, transporting goods across the country. Given the persistent shortages in this sector, Canada actively seeks experienced drivers to meet the growing demand.

14. Bus drivers, subway operators, and other transit operators

Average salary: CAD 45,000 – 60,000 per year

Public transport systems are essential to urban life in Canada. Bus drivers and subway operators are needed to keep these systems running efficiently, with job security available in major cities.

15. Heavy equipment operators

Average salary: CAD 55,000 – 75,000 per year

Heavy equipment operators are crucial in the construction, mining, and agricultural industries. They operate machinery such as cranes, excavators, and bulldozers, playing a key role in Canada’s infrastructure development.

16. Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors

Average salary: CAD 60,000 – 80,000 per year

With the growth of Canada’s aerospace sector, the demand for aircraft assemblers and inspectors is on the rise. These professionals are essential for ensuring the safety and quality of aircraft, both in manufacturing and maintenance.

