Canada cuts PR admittance to 395,000 in 2025 from 485,000 in 2024

Canada has announced plans to admit 395,000 permanent residents in 2025, which represent a decrease from the previous target of 485,000 for 2024.

According to Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, this reduction is part of a new strategy aimed at better managing the immigration system amid current economic challenges, with expectations that the numbers will further decline to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

“By adjusting our targets, we aim to better manage our immigration system and address current challenges,” Fraser said.

He noted that the updated immigration plan included various categories for newcomers, such as economic immigrants, family reunification, and refugees, and features low and high estimates for each year.

“For 2025, the target allows for a range of 367,000 to 436,000 permanent residents”, Fraser added.

He also disclosed that Canada is also introducing annual targets for temporary residents for the first time.

“The government is projecting 673,650 temporary arrivals in 2025, with expectations of 516,600 in 2026 and 543,600 in 2027.

“This category is expected to include a significant number of workers, with 367,750 anticipated in 2025.

“Temporary residents play a crucial role in our economy, and we want to ensure we have the right balance moving forward,” Fraser added.

Canada had aimed to maintain a steady influx of 500,000 new permanent residents annually after 2024.

Read also: Canada includes 16 new occupations for foreign applicants to apply

“The new targets reflect a necessary recalibration to address shifting economic conditions, with a decrease of 90,000 permanent residents anticipated for 2025 alone”, the Minister noted.

Fraser emphasized the importance of ensuring a sustainable immigration system that supports economic growth.

“We must ensure our immigration system is sustainable while still supporting economic growth.

“The newly established targets for both permanent and temporary residents provide a clear direction for Canada’s immigration policy, aiming to balance the need for newcomers with the realities of the current economic landscape”, he stated.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said it will review these plans annually, allowing for adjustments to maintain Canada’s reputation as a welcoming destination for those seeking to build their futures in the country.

Share