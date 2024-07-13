Can Plateau’s potato bumper harvest soften Nigeria’s food crisis

As the Irish potato harvest season commences in Nigeria’s prime producing regions, consumers are seeing a significant drop in prices. The state of Plateau, renowned for its fertile land and favorable climate, leads the production charge, providing a substantial portion of the country’s supply.

This year’s harvest has been particularly abundant, resulting in a noticeable decrease in potato prices amidst a growing food crisis in the country.

In the past year, the cost of a 65kg bag of potatoes soared to unprecedented levels, reaching between N150,000 and N180,000. This steep increase was driven by multiple factors, including regional insecurity and the ongoing farmer-herder conflicts, which displaced many farmers and disrupted agricultural activities. Consequently, many farmers found themselves unable to tend to their fields, leading to reduced supply and inflated prices.

However, recent weeks have witnessed a dramatic turnaround. As farmers from key local government areas (LGAs) such as Bokkos, Mangu, Jos South, Jos North, Bassa, and Jos East begin to flood the markets with fresh produce, prices have plummeted. The cost of a 65kg bag of potatoes has now dropped to as low as N45,000, with some variations depending on quality.

Faruq Rabilu, a local potato dealer, attributes this price drop to the bumper harvest. He advises consumers to purchase now, as prices are expected to rise again in the coming months due to potential scarcity. Rabilu also noted that earlier price hikes were exacerbated by inflation, economic challenges, and deliberate hoarding by some traders aiming to capitalize on higher prices.

According to Daily Trust, community leaders and farmers, such as Shohotden Mathias Ibrahim from Mangu, confirm the price drop and highlight the impact of recent weather conditions. Last year’s favorable rains, without excessive leaching, contributed to a robust harvest. However, the high cost of fertilizers remains a significant challenge. Ibrahim calls for government intervention to subsidize fertilizers, ensuring future bumper harvests and stable prices for consumers.

Verity Michael Charok, a farmer from an IDP camp in Mangu, underscores the need for government support. After returning to her farm to capitalize on the planting season, she emphasizes the critical role of fertilizers and other farm implements in sustaining agricultural productivity. Charok’s experience mirrors that of many farmers who have been affected by violent crises and are now seeking assistance to rebuild their livelihoods.

As prices stabilize and markets experience increased patronage, the Irish potato industry in Plateau State has given signs of hope for a drop in the rate of food inflation.