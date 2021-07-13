CallyAir graduates first batch trainees

Ahead of the expected flight on Calabar-Obudu-Abuja and Lagos route, the management of CallyAir, an airline owned by the government of Cross River State, has graduated its first batch trainees.

Commissioner for aviation, Jacob Otu Enyia disclosed this to BusinessDay in Calabar on Tuesday.

According to Enyia, Cross River State will soon join the league of airline operators which will further boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

Enyia said with the successful graduation of the first batch of trainees for CallyAir Airline, what was dubbed by many as a scam and a pipe dream has become a reality. This is a promise kept by the governor and we believe that more of his promises will be delivered before his term runs out.

“He has proved beyond any shade of doubt that he means well for Cross River State and that he’s determined to see all his projects to a logical conclusion”

“We are also proud for executing the governor’s vision according to the exact specifications”