Call out Tinubu govt as you did Jonathan, Eedris Abdulkareem tells Pastor Adeboye in new song

Eedris Abdulkareem, the popular Nigerian rapper, has urged Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to call out President Bola Tinubu, over the incessant economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

The ‘jaga jaga’ coroner, in his latest music video titled “Ebilokan” advised Adeboye to call out the present administration of Tinubu just as he did in past administrations over the economic hardship and poor governance.

The musician referred to how Adeboye petitioned and planned to stage a one million match during Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration to bemoan challenges faced by citizens of the country.

“Our Daddy, Pastor Adeboye, during Goodluck Jonathan, your voice was so loud. You even vow to stage one million match. Hunger and hardship under the Tinubu government you ‘say’ Nigeria get the spiritual problem.

“Baba, we need your one million disciples to protest against President Tinubu govt just the way you protest against President Jonathan.

“Daddy abi leg don dey pain your disciples? Dis na very big hypocricy. It is time for you to speak to truth to power because hunger wan kill Nigerians,” the singer said in the video clip.

His ‘jaja jaga’ song, released in 2004, took a general take on the political class and criminals in society.

In 2023, he released ‘Lords of Jaga Jaga’, tackling former presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo.

He described Buhari as ‘Jaga Jaga Master’ while decrying the lack of money, fuel, light, peace, unity, and security.

He sang, “O ga, we just dey go in a cycle. We do get direction. Nothing seems to be working,” and referred to Obasanjo as the chief campaigner writing “plenty letter to the Jaga Jaga master Buhari.’’

“Insecurity no concern una. If una fit free una terrorists, it’s time to free Nnamdi Kanu. Make una no poison Nnamdi. This government na big fraud. We dey use naira to buy naira. The dollar now na 700 nairas. Naija, we dey produce crude oil, meanwhile we dey queue for stations,” he further sang as part of lyrics in the ‘Lord of jaga jaga’