Call for self defense, condemnation trail Plateau village killing

Condemnations have continued to trail the gruesome killing of 113 villagers, including children, in Plateau State.

According to reports, armed bandits attacked 23 communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau on Christmas Eve.

Monday Kassah, the transition committee chairman of the LGA, confirmed the incident, saying that 113 bodies have been recovered following the brutal attacks on the innocent villagers.

“The attacks were well coordinated, no fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits.

“As I am talking to you, we have recovered 113 dead bodies from those communities. We have recovered more than three hundred injured; some were taken to hospitals in Jos, some to hospitals in Barkin Ladi and others have been taken to hospitals in Bokkos.

“The security personnel have been doing their best, the difficult terrain reaching those communities has made the security not reaching there on time to prevent those communities,” Kassah stated.

However, many Nigerians on social media have condemned the attack, calling out the authorities over the continuous killings of innocent people by armed bandits.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, condemned the horrible incident, describing it as one of the most cruel and evil acts of inhumanity.

“I watched the video of the outcome of the Massacre in Plateau State.This is one of the most cruel and evil act of inhumanity I’ve ever seen. Should we condemn it and unequivocally demand for justice or should we continue with the complicit practice of the deodorisation of mass murder using religious or ethnic sentiments? The scene of a baby crying on the back of the corpse of its mother is horror that should haunt the conscience of every responsible citizen of this country,” Sani said on his X account on Tuesday.

Another X user, Uthman Isa Tochukwu, said, “I am not happy with the happenings in Bokos in Plateau, Jos, the Governor of Plateau State need be reminded that the Cardinal principle of any government is the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and this has to come with no excuse, your Excellency Sir, what is happening in Jos is not acceptable and you must live up to the task given to you by the people. Protect them Sir!”

As for Papi @Olagoke on X, the leaders of the North central states oought to come together with a regional vigilante group to tackle the menace.

“Middle belt leaders need to come up with their own Amotekun. They’ve spent too much time being political allies when they should be fighting for the survival of their people,” he wrote on X.

Bashir Ahmad, a media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has also reacted to the attack.

He said, “Extremely depressing to read newspapers’ reports on yesterday’s bandit attacks in Plateau State. My heart goes out to all the families who suffered from the tragedy. It’s incredibly saddening to even think of such loss and pain. We stand together during these difficult times. #PrayForPlateau”

Another X user, Steven Kefas, questioned the silence of the presidency over the attack.

He said, “It’s been 72 hours since the current massacre began on the Plateau with death toll surpassing 140 as per daily Trust. That is 140 women, children, the aged & other vulnerable people yet not a word of sympathy from the presidency. No action, no accountability, just silence.”