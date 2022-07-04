CADAM rehabilitates over 3,000 drug abusers, raises awareness

The Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM) has rehabilitated over 3,000 drug abusers through treatments, with most now living better lives.

The faith-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the auspices of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been in the forefront in the fight against drug and substance abuse in Nigeria.

In the last 30 years, CADAM has worked with other stakeholders in the sector to treat and rehabilitate people with drug use disorders.

Every year, it treats about 300 people in facilities in Epe and Abeokuta, and counsels more than 1,000 people at her office in Lagos.

World Drug Day is observed every year on June 26. The United Nations General Assembly in 1987 established and marked the day as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to serve as a reminder of the goals agreed to by member states of creating an international society free of drug abuse.

Prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria and the world has charged fresh efforts in the direction of the theme of this year: “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”.

Individuals, communities, and governmental and non-governmental organizations all over the world joined at various levels to commemorate World Drug Day by raising awareness of the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in society, state, nation and the world at large

Read also: 145 drugs offenders arrested in Rivers with over 722kg of cocaine, heroin, others

CADAM marked World Drug Day in many churches across Lagos through a special church engagement programme. This involved about 100 Anti-Drug Abuse Advocates speaking during the service on the increasing menace of drug abuse.

This is because more people are resorting to drug abuse as a coping mechanism at a time of high insecurity, local insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, killings and economic hardship resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing international wars.

CADAM‘s theme for World Drug Day “Regardless. Speak Up, Get Help” admonishes everyone suffering under the scourge of drug and substance abuse not to shy away because of the associated stigma and ostracisation by family and society.

They are encouraged to speak up and reach out for help as may be available.

“CADAM more than ever before is ready to give the needed help by providing counselling at her head office in Lagos and treatment and rehabilitation at her two rehabilitation centres in Epe and Abeokuta,” the group said in an official statement.

Members of staff and friends of CADAM also went on an awareness walk at the RCCG Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State on Tuesday, June 28 to further promote the theme that people should regardless, speak up and get help while providing needed information on Drug Abuse to all on their way. The walk was held concurrently in Epe and Port Harcourt to raise the consciousness of all other stakeholders in the anti-drug abuse sector to do more at this critical time.