CAC to clamp down on unregistered POS operators as 60-day deadline expires

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has reiterated its warning to Point of Sale (POS) operators, commonly associated with Fintech services, following the expiration of the 60-day deadline for business registration.

The registration directive, which was widely publicized in national newspapers on July 7, 2024, officially expired on September 5, 2024.

In a statement released by the Commission, the CAC said that it is now working closely with law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders to develop and implement a robust enforcement and sanction framework.

This framework, according to the CAC, will not only target the shutdown of non-compliant businesses but could also involve more severe legal actions against defaulters.

The Commission expressed concern over the low level of compliance by POS operators, despite the large number of such businesses operating across the country.

They also commended those operators who adhered to the directive, noting their responsible approach to formalizing their operations.

“We are to make it clear that the Commission is working with Law Enforcement Agencies and other relevant stakeholders to deploy a comprehensive enforcement and sanction framework that may include not only possible shutdown but other severe legal Consequences,”

However, the Commission criticized what it termed “recalcitrant operators,” many of whom have either refused or failed to comply with the registration requirement.

The CAC suggested that some of these operators might be engaging in “unwholesome activities” or have other undisclosed reasons for resisting formalization.

As the CAC moves towards enforcement, it urges all unregistered POS operators to take immediate steps to formalize their businesses or face the consequences of their inaction.

Recall that in May 2024 the CAC announced that PoS agents of major fintechs in Nigeria including OPay, Palmpay, and Moniepoint, among others, have been given a deadline of July 7, 2024, to register their business.

Hussaini Magaji, Registrar-General of the CAC, who announced this said this was the agreement with the PoS operators after a meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the registrations also align with the legal requirements and the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He added that the action was equally backed by Section 863, Subsection 1 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020 as well as the 2013 CBN guidelines on agent banking.

Magaji said the registration is aimed at safeguarding the businesses of fintechs and customers, strengthen the economy and tackle the surge in fraud in Nigeria’s financial industry.

The Commission also announced an extension of the mandatory registration for Fintech Operators to September 5, 2024.

It said the 60-day extension is to give sufficient time to operators particularly those in remote areas who might have encountered network challenges to register and continue with their businesses.

“The Corporate Affairs Commission wishes to notify Fintech Operators also known as Point of Sales Operators that the initial deadline of 7th July 2024 given for the registration of sole Agents, Super Agents, and Agents has been extended for sixty days beginning from 7th July 2024 to the 5th September 2024,” CAC said in the notice.

“This is to give sufficient time to Operators particularly those in remote areas who might have encountered network challenges to register and continue with their businesses.”