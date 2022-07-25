C/River: Police rescue kidnapped Arthur Jarvis University student

The police in Cross River say they have rescued the Arthur Jarvis University student, who was kidnapped by unidentified youths in the Akpabuyo local government area of the state.

The school which is located 18 kilometres from Calabar, the state capital is the first private university in the state and has almost rounded off its session before the ugly incident.

The rescue operation was carried out by a team of policemen following a directive by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aminu Alhassan.

According to a top security source, the operation took the tactical unit into the hideout of the hoodlums in Akpabuyo where the victim was rescued at about 11pm on Thursday night. The source further revealed that some of the suspects were neutralised while one was arrested. The victim is receiving treatment.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Irene Ugbo confirmed the rescue and described the feat as a laudable breakthrough.

“It is true; a crack team of officers combed the creeks of Akpabuyo and rescued the victim at about 11pm Thursday night. It was based on the order of the CP, Aminu Alhassan and we thank God that the student was rescued alive. She is recovering as she is also receiving treatment at the moment.

“This is a serious note of warning that we will not tolerate any form of criminality in any part of the state; no matter where they hide, we shall always smoke them out, no matter how long it takes.

“Every kidnapper or criminal in the state must understand that we are bringing the fight to them, we are not going to allow any person or group to carry out any nefarious activity in any part of Cross River State,” she warned.

When contacted, the chancellor and founder of AJU, Arthur Jarvis Archibong, thanked God for the safe return of his student while lauding the police for a job well done.