C/River inaugurates debt recovery committee

The Cross River State government has inaugurated a three-man land debt recovery committee to recover outstanding debts to the government on land and property.

Inaugurating the committee in Government House, Calabar, on Friday, Governor Ben Ayade, represented by his deputy, Ivara Esu, urged members to be dutiful and honest in the discharge of their duties.

He also urged the committee to accelerate the recovery of debts that being owed by individuals, civil servants and companies in the state.

According to Esu, “the three-man committee is made up of chartered accountant and auditors who are men and women of integrity and who have been tested and proven in various capacities”

The committee has Francisca Inok as chairman; while Agede Ebeh and Efem Ejah would serve as member and secretary.

The committee has the following as terms of reference: Raise demand notices for all outstanding land payments and post notices of non-payment on indebted property;

Place adverts in local and national newspapers demanding for outstanding payments from individuals and companies indebted to government as a result of land allocations at Waterboard layout, Ikot Effangha Mkpa layout, Ogoja, Okuku/Yala and all across the state;

To place adverts in local and national newspapers demanding from civil servants indebted to government arising from sale of houses in government estates/property in Calabar, Ugep, Ikom, Ogoja and across the state.

Conduct public hearings in Calabar for a period of three weeks; one week for each of the three senatorial districts to enable a census of all government land and government property sales from 2015 to date and documenting of all government land disputes and payments complaints from 2015 to date;

Carry out a forensic x-ray of all building plans approvals payments and ministry of lands revenue returns at internal revenue service (IRS) from the year 2015 to date with a view to ascertaining the true state of revenue returns against the pay-direct platforms at IRS from the year 2015 to date with a view to ascertaining the true state of revenue returned and identify any area or areas of leakages.

Summon, invite or co-opt any person(s) or group of persons who can be of assistance to the committee.

The committee is to submit its report to the government within six weeks from the date of this inauguration.

Speaking on behalf of other members, the chairman and state auditor-general for local government, Francisca Inok thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in that capacity and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.