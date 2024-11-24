Bwala alleges conspiracy over his appointment by Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, newly appointed special adviser to the president on policy communication, on Sunday, raised the alarm over what he described as ‘overwhelming conspiracy’ against his appointment.

The presidential aide noted that the conspiracy is coming from television anchors and even guests, who he said are “pushing agenda against him.”

Bwala, writing on his X handle, on Sunday, said: “When you encounter an overwhelming conspiracy from some television guests and anchors pushing an agenda against you and feel powerless, just pray to your God. He will reveal them for who they truly are. It has begun.”

Bwala’s statement is coming against the backdrop of recent occurrences within the seat of power at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where his attempts to take over the office vacated by Ajuri Ngelale was stopped in a controversial manner.

Bwala had reported for duties at the State House, with plans to take over the office, last Monday.

Later that night, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on media, issued a statement redesigning his roles as the special adviser to the president on policy communication, as against the initial role of special adviser on media and public communication.

With the new designation, it became clear that he could not operate from the State House or occupy the seat currently held by Bayo Onanuga.

As the events unfolded, Jesutega Onokpasa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, appeared on Arise Television, lampooning the president for rewarding his critics with juicy appointments to the utter neglect of those who fought on his side during the 2023 general election.

It will be recalled that Bwala had worked on the side of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP as his campaign spokesman.

Onokpasa, while speaking on the Arise TV on Friday, noted that the party was shocked and disappointed by the action of President Tinubu, saying that the president betrayed his loyalists and supporters who were in the trenches with him during the struggle for his election.

Onokpasa queried, “How will you appoint someone who once called the president a drug dealer to such a position?”

According to him, “Daniel Bwala, as a lawyer, has provided no evidence to support these accusations, yet he called our president a drug baron. Why should someone like that be rewarded with a government role, while those who stood by the president are overlooked?”

Share