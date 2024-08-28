Buy attention through entertainment to attract investments – Real Estate investor to state govts

L-R: Ibim Semenitari, former commissioner for information with the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China after the award night in Port Harcourt.

States seeking to woo investors should first build consistent attention through entertainment, Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China has said.

China, the CEO of the Housing and Construction Mayor Limited, told newsmen that the entertainment industry wins huge attention and that where attention goes is where investment follows.

The Mayor of Housing spoke at the weekend when he bagged two major awards at the biggest annual award event in the Garden City. He emerged as the ‘Brand of the Year’ and his firm emerged as ‘Real Estate Company of the Year’ in the awards anchored by Port Harcourt Magazine with Kendrick Christian as the convener.

On how entertainment can win investments, China said the creative industry is one of the biggest attention-grabbing industries in any location. “And attention is the new money, so wherever attention goes in this 21st century, money flows. So, I advise Port Harcourt to not only be committed to developing their state towards attracting investors but if you are able to showcase the creative and the entertainment industry, not only will the people to be entertained flock to Port Harcourt, but brands that also want visibility, global brands and others will flock to Port Harcourt and we can reclaim our golden years when Port Harcourt was the rendezvous of the global entertainment stage. It will return to the time when you had the likes of Rex Lawson and the rest of them. It helps boost the general macroeconomics of the state.

Read also: Rivers’ talents better export assets, says investor

“Then, when entertainment is boosted, a lot of hands begin to get involved in entertainment and when youths are engaged, peace is endeared, prosperity prospers, and everybody is happy for it. But most importantly, wherever in this 21st century attention goes, money flows.”

On the level of attention his message may have got since he has been preaching the need to boost entertainment, the real estate success strategist said it has been gradual.

“We are getting what we call competitive attention. When the authorities see what one man is doing and what one man is gaining from what he’s doing, there’s that competitive attention that they also want to be a piece of the action.

“For instance, after the last economic summit in the state, we were the only investor that donated to support and do a partnership with the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA). When other corporate bodies saw what we did, they jumped onto the wagon and wanted to also sponsor. This was because they saw the amount of visibility we were getting on the back of that altruistic gesture.

Read also: Rivers needs a driver in entertainment industry to retake leisure economy

“So, I usually tell people, that the universe is very just. You might do something as an altruistic intervention but the universe will always repay you as a sowing and reaping intervention.”

On what his company did to warrant the award for 2024, the Mayor of Housing said he was the only company that scales corporate social responsibilities, saying he did not believe in starting CSR when his company has made all the profit.

“We believe that CSR is part of the fledgling building of the business. So, we started human capital development and social interventions right at the fledgling stage of our project and we were able to do a lot in Alesa—the community where we are hosting the Alesa Sustainable Smart City Project.