Businesses suffer, deals cancelled as political crisis explodes again in Rivers

…Fubara identifies policeman that shot at him, alleges assassination attempt

Mega business deals getting to wrap up stages have been put on hold and some have been cancelled following sudden explosion of political crisis in Rivers State.

Governor Sim Fubara has pointedly identified the police officer that he said shot at him. He said it was assassination attempt.

These are highlights of the developing political upheaval in the oil-rich state where the former governor, Nyesom Wike is believed to be bent on removing the man, Fubara, he singlehandedly put on the seat.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) was billed to storm the state from Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to join in the public show of solidarity that Port Harcourt is back as an investment hub. It is part of annual general meeting which would be attended by the national leadership with many investors coming to meet Governor Fubara who was expected to be present to fine-tune investment proposals.

Others, especially in the estate sector, had planned to conclude land deals and roll out roadshows soon to show that the state is safe and is back as a commercial hub.

Courts remained jittery on Monday and lawyers were seen milling around without many courts sitting. There is apprehension that the courts may be shut down again as the impeachment train may soon get to the Chief Judge to appoint a seven-man panel to investigate Fubara. Often, the sitting shuts down the courts to stop the panel from being appointed.

Meanwhile, Fubara said he had foiled attempt by some compromised police officers who shot at him with the intention to kill him. He denied going to the Rivers State House of Assembly for ill-motive but to assess the extent of damage done as aftermath of bombing of the Assembly complex by those he described as hoodlums.

According to a statement by Boniface Onyeadi, the governor’s Senior Special Adviser (SSA), Fubara had visited the complex, was greeted by well-meaning Rivers youths.

The governor described as unfortunate the attempt by some disgruntled persons to forcefully take over control of the Assembly and condemned the burning of sections of the building of such important public institution built with taxpayers’ money.

“The truth is that everybody who knows me know that I am a peaceful person. I can never ever, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason.

“I am worried that a facility like this that we used tax payers’ money to build will be destroyed for selfish reason just to please somebody. From what I have seen, even the security is compromised because they were shooting at me directly. The DC operations was shooting at me,” he said.

Governor Fubara described as null and void any illegal legislative actions that have been taken by some members who held a purported plenary session.

He said: “Let it be on record, whoever masterminded the attack at the Assembly is trying to divert attention.”

Addressing Rivers youths, Fubara commended them for standing up to protect the interest of Rivers State and said he is not scared about impeachment but such action had to be properly explained and justified.

“If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I won’t be the first; neither will I be the last. But what is important is that any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence that I have committed to warrant impeachment.

“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State represented by every one of you here is with us. I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.