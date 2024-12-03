BusinessDay to recognise Nigeria’s top 100 SMEs driving growth

BusinessDay Media will recognise 100 of Nigeria’s most promising small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) at an award ceremony scheduled for Friday, 06 December 2024. The event, themed “Scaling for Success: Growth Opportunities for Nigeria SMEs”, will be held at The Stable in Surulere, Lagos.

Linda Ochugbua, Head of Digital Sales and convener of the event, emphasised the importance of the initiative, “This platform is designed to celebrate resilience, innovation, and growth in Nigeria’s SME sector while equipping business owners with the tools to scale their operations effectively.”

She further added, “SMEs are the backbone of our economy. Through this event, we aim to inspire, empower, and connect entrepreneurs with the resources and networks needed to unlock new opportunities for success.”

The awards will recognise SMEs that have demonstrated remarkable potential and resilience in growing their businesses despite Nigeria’s challenging economic environment. These enterprises, drawn from various sectors of the economy, have been evaluated based on growth, profitability, organisational structure, and potential for scaling operations.

The event will bring together key stakeholders in Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, including policymakers, business leaders, and financial experts. Discussions will centre on strategies to support SME growth, especially during times of economic uncertainty.

Speakers at the event will share insights on funding opportunities, capacity building, and navigating market challenges. They represent diverse organisations, including financial institutions, consultancy firms, and entrepreneurial networks. Their contributions aim to inspire collaboration and offer practical solutions to help SMEs thrive.

The speakers for the event include; Charles Odii Chief Executive Officer/Director General of the Small and Medium, Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN). Dr. Olufemi Egbesola President ASBON, John Ejenavi Ologe Managing Director / CEO, DavoDani Microfinance Bank Lagos, Oyindamola Egbeyem Director, Programmes & Coordination LSETF, Dr. Collins Igwe Chief Financial Officer, BudPay, Chijioke Dozie CEO/Co-Founder Carbon Digital Bank, Ayooluwa Oladimeji Chief Strategy Officer Zedvance, Sheila Ojei Country Manager, Nigeria African Management Institute, Linda Onyesoh CEO, Merit Multiservices Inc.

Other speakers include Ayo Bankole Akintujoye Convener, Caladium SME Community, Bright Okere Digital Marketing & Brand Expert, Adeyemi Adediran Partner, Commercial Practice Group, and Andersen. Babatunde Olaniyi Associate Director, Corporate Tax Consulting, PwC. Peter Nwofia Partner, Tax and Regulatory Services, Forvis Mazars Nigeria.Evans Edebor Additional Director General (African Continent), GCPIT, Flora Mbeledeogu Founder /CEO, MABA (Made in Africa Brands Ambassador), Mr. Viavo Hunponu- Wusu Director Blackstone Legal Advisory Services and Ayodele Kotey, Company Secretary of Woodhall Capital and Head of Legal at Blackstone Legal Advisory Services.

The panel sessions will be moderated by Chioma Chinweze, Collins Nzekwe, and Rayo Hambolu.

The award’s sponsors include the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Davodani Microfinance Bank, African Management Institute, Zedvance, and Blackstone Legal Advisory Services. These organisations have shown a strong commitment to fostering the growth of Nigeria’s SME sector. Our partners for the event are Caladium Consulting, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Alumnae Association, and the Made in Africa Brands Association.

