BusinessDay set to hold 13th edition of ‘The CEO Forum’

BusinessDay is set to hold its thirteenth edition of ‘The CEO Forum’ with the aim of bringing decision-makers in Nigeria’s private sector together to discuss emerging opportunities and prevailing challenges they encounter in running their organisations.

This year’s edition is to be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Lagos, themed “Managing into the Future: Unlocking the Power of the Platform Economy.”

This forum focuses on empowering delegates with the right mental models, and problem-solving frameworks for interpreting data and preparing for the future.

Delegates are assured of first-hand exposure to cutting-edge management thinking, and policy-engagement strategies delivered by high-profile speakers.

During the program, there would be discussions on; building platform businesses in Africa, globalization getting back into gear, and how companies are addressing talent migration, among other enlightening topics.

The headline speaker for the event is Michael Casumano, deputy dean, MIT Sloan School of Management, who previously held a joint appointment in the School of Engineering.

Cusumano specializes in strategy, product development, and entrepreneurship in computer software as well as automobiles and consumer electronics and has recently taught Platform Strategy & Entrepreneurship as well as Strategy the CEO at MIT.

Likewise, the keynote panelist is Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is a world-renowned economics professor, bestselling author, innovative educator, and global leader in sustainable development.

The CEO Forum has been held annually since 2009. It was the first C-suite-focused gathering in Nigeria to make the intellectual dimensions of executive leadership its centerpiece.

It is a must-attend event for decision-makers in Nigeria’s private sector to dissect key trends, best practices, and successful business models.