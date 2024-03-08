BusinessDay restates commitment to gender balance across departments

BusinessDay, the premier provider of business, financial intelligence and insight in West Africa and a two-time winner of the Diageo Africa Business Newspaper of the Year award, has restated its commitment to gender balance across various departments of the company.

The media house has proven beyond doubt that gender equality is key to driving change and growth in the organisation.

This is evident in its recruitment as it boasts several women in top management level, and over 50 percent of its editorial staff are females.

Frank Aigbogun, the founder of BusinessDay, has continued to stress the importance of women in driving change and delivering solutions in organisations.

Ijeoma Ude, chief marketing and sales officer, said she was happy with the deliberate efforts the company makes at ensuring that all departments have representation of women at key positions.

Ude hinted that over 95 percent of the staff in the sales department are females, adding that her team is always surpassing expectations of the company on a yearly basis.

Established in 2001 by a group led by a first-class journalist Aigbogun, BusinessDay is regarded as the most trusted media outlet among the Nigerian investor community. It also has some of Nigeria’s finest journalists and writers and is known for its insightful commentaries and well-researched reports.